John Dowell Wright, age 90, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on March 30, 2023, with his loving wife of nearly 70 years, by his side. John was born in Lockport, NY on December 30, 1932. He was a Korean War veteran having served between 1953-1954.

Known for his infectious smile, and wit, John was mainly known for sharing the gospel with everyone he met. A father of six, he always made time to be very involved in his children’s activities such as baseball coach and Scout Leader. Quotes like, “Do you want a super single or lousy double?” when referring to ice cream cones, will always make us smile.

John and his wife married the day before he left to serve in the Korean war. He enjoyed a lifetime of adventures and love with Marilyn. John was a member of a gospel singing group, The Jericho Singers, for several years while residing in Jamestown NY. He was a diehard Buffalo Bills fan. John worked till the age of 85, his last employment was with the Florida Turnpike where he loved greeting people and was even known to pray with people on occasion as the Lord led him to.

He leaves behind his wife, six children, twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

A memorial service will be held April 22nd at 1pm at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 50 Cottage St, Lockport, NY.