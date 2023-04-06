Man with shotgun and cocaine arrested after fleeing Dallas Inn

A man with a shotgun and cocaine was arrested after fleeing the Dallas Inn in Summerfield.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies went to the bar looking for 31-year-old Steven Douglas Havel Jr. of Summerfield who was wanted in connection with a previous incident in which he allegedly threatened a woman with a shotgun.

Havel was found Tuesday night standing next to a silver Honda coupe, moving things in the trunk of the vehicle, according to an arrest report. As deputies approached the vehicle in the bar’s parking lot, Havel fled on foot. Deputies deployed a stun gun and took Havel into custody.

A Remington 870 shotgun was found in a duffel bag in the vehicle. Deputies also found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Havel was taken into custody on weapons charges as well as drug charges. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.