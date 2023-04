To the Editor:

In response to the windows, that is not cosmetic. The argon gas has leaked, causing the “foggy” effect.

We are original owners of our almost five-year-old home.

We are replacing window #4, no out of pocket.

There is a warranty from the manufacturer. We made sure the installer would get the labor cost from the window company, not us.

If the windows were made better, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

Cheryl DiMaggio

Village of DeSoto