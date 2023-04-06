Salvatore D’Amico, 76, originally of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on March 27th, 2023 near his Summerfield, Florida home.

Sal was born in Brooklyn, New York to Mary and Frank D’Amico on August 15th, 1946. He graduated from St. Stephen’s High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman (536th MP Company) stationed in Germany from 1966-1968. He and his wife Theresa (Terry) married the year after he was discharged from the army.

Sal was a vice president at Fiduciary Trust, where he worked for 32 years. He graduated from Baruch College in 1978.

After spending most of his life in New York and New Jersey, Sal retired to Summerfield, Florida with his wife in 2010. He enjoyed his retirement years at Del Webb Spruce Creek, where he played cards, bocce, and trivia and participated in the Kitchen Club. He also volunteered at Community of Gratitude in Ocklawaha.

Sal will be remembered as a hard worker and a loving husband and father. He valued his family and friends, had a big personality, and always loved a good laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa D’Amico (née Damante), son Frank C. D’Amico, daughter Justine D’Amico and husband D. Benjamin Sledge, and sister Antoinette O’Connell (née D’Amico) and husband Michael. Other surviving family members include sister-in-law Catherine Gimeli and husband Thomas, sister-in-law Mary Signorile and husband Nicholas, niece Deborah Signorile, nephew Nicholas Signorile and wife Faith, nephew and godson Greg Signorile, and great-nephew and great-nieces Nicholas, Samantha, and Maddelena Signorile. In addition to his family, his goddaughter Kimberly Lamparello and sister Julia had a special place in his heart.

A visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Wedgewood Lane in the Villages on Sunday, April 16th from 2-4pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church of Belleview on Monday, April 17th at 10:00am. Interment will occur at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the St. Theresa Catholic Church of Belleview, FL Soup Kitchen.

The D’Amico family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care and Cornerstone Hospice.