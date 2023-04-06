89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 6, 2023
type here...

Street closures will be in place for Saturday’s Running of the Squares 5K

By Staff Report

The Running of the Squares 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at Spanish Springs Town Square. 

There will be both partial and complete street closures in and around Spanish Springs Town Square to include Avenida Central, Del Mar Drive, Chula Vista Ave, and Rio Grande Ave. The Villages Special Events will begin setting up cones and barricades around 3 a.m. Traffic signs will be out to advise of detours. Those traveling in the area are asked to plan for any delays and detours.

Lady Lake police officers will be out on posts ensuring the safety of all runners and motorists.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is guilty!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident offers her unvarnished opinion of the indictment of President Trump.

Replacing our fourth window in Village of DeSoto

A Village of DeSoto resident, who is replacing a fourth defective window, contends the windows should have been manufactured better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump not above the law

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes the former President Trump is not above the law. If he is innocent, that is what the process will determine.

Any easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident offers an easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses in The Villages.

Kudos to Villages-News.com for allowing the issue to be raised

A reader from St. Petersburg writes in a Letter to the Editor that an important issue has been raised by the author of another Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com.

Photos