Street closures will be in place for Saturday’s Running of the Squares 5K

The Running of the Squares 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

There will be both partial and complete street closures in and around Spanish Springs Town Square to include Avenida Central, Del Mar Drive, Chula Vista Ave, and Rio Grande Ave. The Villages Special Events will begin setting up cones and barricades around 3 a.m. Traffic signs will be out to advise of detours. Those traveling in the area are asked to plan for any delays and detours.

Lady Lake police officers will be out on posts ensuring the safety of all runners and motorists.