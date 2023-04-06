73.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Teen identified by driver who says he fired shots at his car

By Staff Report
Keshawn Demetrius Smith
A teen has been identified by a driver who says the teen fired shots at his car in Wildwood.

Keshawn Demetrius Smith, 19, of Wildwood, was arrested in the shooting which occurred at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been involved in an altercation with Smith and another man. As they were driving away, the pair fired shots at the couple’s car. Officers went to Smith’s home at 401 Orange St. and found him hiding inside. Several firearms and spent cartridges were found in the home.

The man who had been driving the car came to Smith’s home and identified him as one of the men who fired shots at his car. The other shooting suspect was not found.

Smith was arrested on a weapon offense and was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

Photos