Trump not above the law

To the Editor:

There recently was a letter in here about “So sad what they are doing to President Trump.” I want to know is he above the law? We ordinary citizens would have to go through the court system if the district attorney thought we did anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything wrong, then he will be acquitted. The grand jury did not say he was guilty, they just said there was cause to have a trial. It is up to a jury of his peers to determine if he was guilty or not by the evidence presented in court. So it’s not so sad to see that our judicial system is working.

Damian Toto

Village of Liberty Park