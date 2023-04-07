89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 7, 2023
type here...

Former VCCDD chairman to join Sumter Landing board

By Staff Report

A former Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors chairman is joining the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Stephen Drake, the retired head of purchasing for The Villages, is slated to be named to Seat 3 on the SLCDD board. Seat 3 was previously held by Brad Brown, longtime head of The Villages Insurance, who passed away last year.

The SLCDD board is the parent board of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which serves in an advisory capacity to the SLCDD board. PWAC includes elected community development district supervisors and oversees amenities and common infrastructure south of County Road 466.

The Sumter Landing board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to consider Drake’s appointment.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are very happy in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested that buyers are being “hoodwinked” by The Villages.

Prosecutors are catching up to Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook reader in a Letter to the Editor notes that prosecutors are catching up to former President Trump.

Why do I have to drive a mile to get my mail?

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why he has to a mile just to pick up his mail.

Trump is guilty!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident offers her unvarnished opinion of the indictment of President Trump.

Replacing our fourth window in Village of DeSoto

A Village of DeSoto resident, who is replacing a fourth defective window, contends the windows should have been manufactured better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos