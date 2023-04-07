Former VCCDD chairman to join Sumter Landing board

A former Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors chairman is joining the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Stephen Drake, the retired head of purchasing for The Villages, is slated to be named to Seat 3 on the SLCDD board. Seat 3 was previously held by Brad Brown, longtime head of The Villages Insurance, who passed away last year.

The SLCDD board is the parent board of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which serves in an advisory capacity to the SLCDD board. PWAC includes elected community development district supervisors and oversees amenities and common infrastructure south of County Road 466.

The Sumter Landing board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to consider Drake’s appointment.