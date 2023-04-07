Monica R. Schaeffer of The Villages, Florida passed from this life and entered her heavenly home on March 29, 2023. Monica was born to the late Raymond A. and Phyllis A. Harms on September 30, 1947, in Merrill, Michigan. She grew up on her family’s Centennial farm. She attended country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Breckenridge High School. Upon graduation she attended Ferris State College and transferred to Central Michigan University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Monica married Dennis L. Schaeffer on October 12, 1968. As a couple they both worked at GM Corporation in Springhill, Tennessee. Upon retirement, friends convinced them to move to The Villages in 2005.

Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener. She loved pickle ball, walking, cardio drumming, golf, reading and playing the ukulele with the Strumming Sisters at NCUMC. She even got her husband to “pick up the uke.” She also volunteered for several church ministries, like Helping Hands, House of Hope, Bargains and Blessings, and MOAMI. Monica and Dennis enjoyed traveling throughout the United States & Europe. Though, Monica’s favorite trip was celebrating their 50th anniversary in Hawaii for a month. It was one month of relaxation and adventure.

Monica is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Schaeffer, daughter, Colleen Schaeffer, son, Trent Schaeffer and three grandsons; Luke and fraternal twin boys Thomas and Nolan Barnes and three sisters; Marilyn Katt, Sue McCaw, and Lynn Bucher. She was loved and loved many. Just prior to her passing she told her husband, “I did my best to provide hope and encourage others during my life. I fought the good fight.”

A Celebration of Life will be held later at New Covenant United Methodist Church. Memorial donations to New Covenant UMC’s House of Hope Ministry or Samaritan’s Purse or Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.