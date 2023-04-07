Robert Eric Smart, best known as Bob Smart of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on March 26, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born on December 18, 1954, in Kittery, Maine at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. He started his life at Greiner AFB in Manchester, New Hampshire. His father was then transferred to Newfoundland where he lived until he was 3 ½ years old, they then returned to Newfield, New Hampshire at Pease AFB in Portsmouth. Shortly thereafter, they went to Westover AFB in Hadley Falls Massachusetts where they stayed until moving all the way to the other coast, to Petaluma California. Finally, they went international, and Bob completed High School in Kaiserslautern, Germany. He did attend Florida Technological University (now UCF) but left before graduating.

He was in the United States Air Force from 1977 – 1992 serving in the Persian Gulf War taking early retirement as a Master Sergeant. He then worked in wine operations of both the Lodi (Delicato) and Napa (Kendall-Jackson & Matanzas Creek) wine regions of California, completing his civilian career with bottled water (Hawaiian Springs) in Hilo, Hawaii.

He was actively involved in Church (Choir, volunteer work & anything he felt he could help with), lover of all things fishing, an avid sports follower, a traveler who loved exploring and a firm believer in our democratic ways.

He is preceded in death by Everett Loton Smart (Father), Georgia Sibley (Mother), Jessie Calvin Smart (Son).

Jan Ford Nappi-Smart (wife), Melody Krause (Daughter), Chad Krause (SIL), April Smart (daughter), Chase Krause (grandson), Cadence Krause (granddaughter), Laura Koss (Sister), Sue Melogy (Sister).

Bob was known lovingly as the ‘tumble weed’. He loved to travel, being raised a military kid, and then serving himself, it came naturally. He found homes that rooted him in family, community, and church in California, Hawaii, and Florida. He loved his family deeply and was the official coordinator that kept them all connected, coast-to-coast. He was ‘Papa’ to his children and grand babies who loved him so much. Many memories were made camping, making wine, singing, and dancing, out hunting and fishing or playing cribbage. There was always a meal he was planning to prepare, he loved to cook for those he loved, best fried fish around!

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church of Leesburg, 220 N. 13th Street on Saturday. The Military Honor Guard presented by VFW Post 8083 will begin promptly at 11:00am followed by church service. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in their honor to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) www.secure.dav.org/site/Donation.