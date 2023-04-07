Villager who spoke out on golf course conditions contends more courses needed south of State Road 44

A Villager who earned praise after speaking out on golf course conditions, contends more courses are needed south of State Road 44.

Tom Novak of the Village of La Reynalda last month spoke out before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors about the poor condition of golf courses. His comments triggered an avalanche of complaints from Villagers who said they were ashamed to take visitors to the courses in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Now Novak is speaking out again, and he is calling on The Villages to build more golf courses south of State Road 44.

“Currently there are 36 executive golf courses north of State Road 44 with a population of 100,525. Actually there are 59,132 residences and The Villages uses a factor of 1.7 to estimate population. So there are 2,793 people per executive golf course north of State Road 44,” he said.

He estimated there are now more than 42,000 people living south of State Road 44.

“There should be 15 executive golf courses built in the developed area. But there are only five which leaves The Villages short 10 executive golf courses. The Villages has only announced one additional executive golf course, Bellaire by Eastport, in an area that will house another 60,000 residents. That will leave the south short 30 executive golf courses. Where are the residents in the south going to play golf?” Novak said.

He argues that residents in the north are already suffering from golf request denials.

“The championship golf is worse. They are currently short 12 sets of 9 holes. Only one additional 18 has been announced, Shallow Creek, growing grass this spring and there are no cart paths yet for residents to get there,” Novak said.

He contends the Developer has chosen to save the cost of golf course construction and at same time profit from the sale of more home lots.