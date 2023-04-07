89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 7, 2023
type here...

We are very happy in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I feel sorry for poor Rich B. He’s being hoodwinked! Guess what. The Villages stopped being a charity and homeless shelter a few years back! Businesses are to do two main things. Provide customers what they need, and make a profit in doing so, to keep growth ongoing. I wish he would have named a few money loosing, failed business they just keep going. The old saying “if you build it they will come.” They are building it and people are coming. Making a profit is a necessity to keep any business going. It’s not called greed, it’s business acumen. Sir, if half the homes were empty and unsold, the growth may stop. People are lining up to come here! We built in 1996 and love it here. Never been happier. I’m proud of and grateful for what has become The Villages. I’ve seen other communities in shambles, disarray. I used to work for The Villages until our business unit was “privatized.” My dad worked for The Daily Sun. My brother works for The Villages. I’ve applied (line thousands others) to work again for The Villages. Sir, so have a right to be happy and love where you live. Put a sign in your home and the next day it will be sold and you can improve your life and go where you’ll be happy! As for “me and mine…” we’re not going anywhere.

John Haan
Village of De La Vista West

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Prosecutors are catching up to Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook reader in a Letter to the Editor notes that prosecutors are catching up to former President Trump.

Why do I have to drive a mile to get my mail?

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why he has to a mile just to pick up his mail.

Trump is guilty!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident offers her unvarnished opinion of the indictment of President Trump.

Replacing our fourth window in Village of DeSoto

A Village of DeSoto resident, who is replacing a fourth defective window, contends the windows should have been manufactured better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump not above the law

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes the former President Trump is not above the law. If he is innocent, that is what the process will determine.

Photos