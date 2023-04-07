We are very happy in The Villages

To the Editor:

I feel sorry for poor Rich B. He’s being hoodwinked! Guess what. The Villages stopped being a charity and homeless shelter a few years back! Businesses are to do two main things. Provide customers what they need, and make a profit in doing so, to keep growth ongoing. I wish he would have named a few money loosing, failed business they just keep going. The old saying “if you build it they will come.” They are building it and people are coming. Making a profit is a necessity to keep any business going. It’s not called greed, it’s business acumen. Sir, if half the homes were empty and unsold, the growth may stop. People are lining up to come here! We built in 1996 and love it here. Never been happier. I’m proud of and grateful for what has become The Villages. I’ve seen other communities in shambles, disarray. I used to work for The Villages until our business unit was “privatized.” My dad worked for The Daily Sun. My brother works for The Villages. I’ve applied (line thousands others) to work again for The Villages. Sir, so have a right to be happy and love where you live. Put a sign in your home and the next day it will be sold and you can improve your life and go where you’ll be happy! As for “me and mine…” we’re not going anywhere.

John Haan

Village of De La Vista West