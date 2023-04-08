83 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Deadly drugs complicating life-saving measures by first responders

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, I traveled to Sarasota County to issue a public safety alert about a deadly animal tranquilizer known as xylazine that is killing Floridians. Sarasota is experiencing an increased number of deaths due to abuse of this drug, so I joined local and state law enforcement to issue a warning.

According to a news report, in 2021, more than 230 Floridians died with xylazine in their systems. Sarasota County recorded the third highest number of deaths in Florida with this animal sedative present in the decedents’ bodies. It is also now the sixth-most frequently identified illicit substance in processing drug-related evidence statewide.

Not only is this drug killing Americans, but it is also so dangerous that, if injected, the user could develop rotting skin lesions on limbs that might need to be amputated.

The combination of xylazine and fentanyl is complicating life-saving measures by first responders. When mixed with fentanyl, xylazine can make it difficult for first responders to administer life-saving treatment—as naloxone only works on opioids, and xylazine isn’t an opioid.

Florida already outlawed this drug, and now we are calling on the Drug Enforcement Administration to follow our lead and take action to reduce the supply of this dangerous substance and save lives.

Anyone struggling with substance abuse should visit DoseOfRealityFL.com, our statewide resource with information for combating drug abuse. Users can also find treatment resources at TreatmentAtlas.org.

I ask Floridians to please talk to your family and friends, urge them not to take illicit drugs—because just one pill can kill.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

Photos