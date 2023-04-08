Ex-official charged in mixup of dead man’s ashes lands back in jail

A former Fruitland Park official arrested last year after a dead man’s ashes went missing was jailed again after skipping a court date.

Jabari Xavier Hopkins, 31, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear on charges of grand theft, forgery of a public record and disturbing contents of a grave. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released Friday after posting $4,000 bond. The warrants had been issued March 13 after Hopkins skipped a court date.

The former City of Fruitland Park human resources director originally had been arrested last year after it was discovered that a deceased man’s ashes went missing at a local cemetery.

Southern Monuments Studio contacted city officials after one of their employees went to the Shiloh Cemetery to take measurements for a plaque at a display vault to hold human cremation urns. The worker found that the urn in the vault had a different name than the one for whom the plaque was to be created. A woman had purchased vault #16 for her deceased husband, Paul George Herald. His remains were not in the assigned vault.

Another man had contacted Hopkins and wanted to purchase vault #16 for his father’s ashes. The son paid Hopkins $650 in cash and received what turned out to be a fraudulent receipt.

Under questioning, Hopkins admitted he had moved Herald’s ashes from vault #16 to vault #22 to make room for the second set of ashes for which he had taken the $650 cash payment. Hopkins had to use a special tool to make the switch.

The investigation also revealed that Hopkins had sold cemetery plots and convinced the bereaved to make payments directly to him rather than the city. The total of the cemetery plot sales has been estimated to be $6,500.