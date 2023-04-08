83 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed. Accidents can be 100 percent avoided if round-a-bouts are marked to require anyone entering in the right lane to make the first available exit. Anyone who wants to make any other exit should enter in the left lane. This way, anyone in the left lane making a turn could not possibly cross in front of anyone in the right lane and visa versa. Draw this out and you will see what I mean. It drives me crazy when I enter in the left lane to drive either straight through or to turn left when people in the right lane cross in front of me and then get mad at me. How many times has that caused an accident? If everyone riding bicycles used the same rules, how many injuries could be prevented?

Lon Barnaby
Village of Antrim Dells

 

