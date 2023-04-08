Golf cart drivers need to recognize potential danger

To the Editor:

I too have bought my house 20 years ago and thought and felt the same way as Larry about golf cart drivers not realizing how dangerous it is for them to just pull into a lane in front of a car that is most likely moving faster than they.

We all need to be educated about this to be sure we are all safe. Please let us car drivers know if the golf cart is correct in doing this. Is it possible he has the right of way when changing lanes ? Thank you for bringing this to everyone’s attention !

Grace Perla

Village of Summerhill