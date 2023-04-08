83 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Judge revokes bond of Summerfield woman with long criminal history

By Staff Report
Jessie Lynn Parker

A Summerfield woman landed back behind bars after enjoying three days of freedom.

Jessie Lynn Parker, 28, was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail after a judge ordered that her bond be revoked.

She had been arrested March 30 by Lady Lake police after she was caught with methamphetamine and a pipe for smoking narcotics. She posted $4,000 bond and was released April 2. However, the following day a judge issued an order revoking her bond and she was picked up Wednesday and jailed again.

She has a history of arrests:

She was arrested last year at McDonanld’s at Colony Plaza in The Villages for a previous bond revocation.

• Parker had been arrested March 6, 2022 when she was a passenger in a black Ford Mustang driven by her on-again off-gain boyfriend, who had weapons and ammunition in the vehicle. A judge previously had issued an order forbidding Parker from having contact with the man after an altercation at his home.

• Parker had been arrested in April 2021 after violating a no contact order by paying an early morning visit to the man’s home. Criminal charges in that case were eventually dropped.

