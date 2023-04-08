73.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Katherine Blake Lennon, 96, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Archie Blake and Marie Coligny, she came to Lady Lake from Stevensville, Maryland. She was a member of the American Legion Post 278 in Stevensville and her greatest enjoyment was playing the slot machines there. She enjoyed her children and had a great love of music.

She is survived by two daughters: Mary C. (Charles III) Miller of The Villages, Florida and Susan (Douglas) Brinkley of Germansville, Pennsylvania; son Patrick J. (Ethel) Lennon of Delaware; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Eileen M. Konicki in April 2003, by her loving husband of 55 years John E. Lennon on February 27, 2002, and her brother Warren Coligny.

Private services will be held at a later date.

