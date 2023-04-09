62.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...

Beware the Marxists

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Many university indoctrinated Marxists have become our union leaders, faux journalist, corrupt prosecutors, woke judges, and pseudo educators. Unfortunately, some politicians, senior government bureaucrats, university leaders, and major corporate leaders have been corrupted as well. A few politicians are on the cusp of treason for pursuing socialism under the guise of socialist democracy. Marxists want to destroy our republic by making God disappear, re-writing our history, canceling our culture, dismantling the nuclear family, transforming our military from wolves into sheep, and redistributing wealth on a global scale. Our wealth, not theirs. Robert M. Hutchens suggests the loss of our republic will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference and under nourishment. We’ve been allowing this slow extinction for so many decades that the tipping point may be imminent. We must reverse this trend, now.

Robert Moore
Village of Rio Grande

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart drivers need to recognize potential danger

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that golf cart drivers need to be aware of a potential danger they face.

Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed

A Village of Antrim Dells resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed.

Villagers coming to Pennbrooke Fairways Golf Club

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident reports that many Villagers are coming there to golf.

We are very happy in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested that buyers are being “hoodwinked” by The Villages.

Prosecutors are catching up to Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook reader in a Letter to the Editor notes that prosecutors are catching up to former President Trump.

Photos