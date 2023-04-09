Beware the Marxists

To the Editor:

Many university indoctrinated Marxists have become our union leaders, faux journalist, corrupt prosecutors, woke judges, and pseudo educators. Unfortunately, some politicians, senior government bureaucrats, university leaders, and major corporate leaders have been corrupted as well. A few politicians are on the cusp of treason for pursuing socialism under the guise of socialist democracy. Marxists want to destroy our republic by making God disappear, re-writing our history, canceling our culture, dismantling the nuclear family, transforming our military from wolves into sheep, and redistributing wealth on a global scale. Our wealth, not theirs. Robert M. Hutchens suggests the loss of our republic will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference and under nourishment. We’ve been allowing this slow extinction for so many decades that the tipping point may be imminent. We must reverse this trend, now.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande