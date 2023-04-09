Compassionate Friends butterfly release will remember children gone too soon

The Compassionate Friends of Central Florida will be are sponsoring a butterfly release on April 23 in honor of all children that have gone to soon. There will be a short program starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by a butterfly release in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Lutheran Church on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield and gathering in the fellowship hall for refreshments.

Butterflies are $5 each and must be ordered in advance. Call Cheryl at (352) 603-1315 for more information. The Compassionate Friend is a non-profit organization.