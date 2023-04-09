68.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Former daycare worker sentenced after mother finds bruises on daughter’s face

By Staff Report
Samantha Ann Shamhart
A daycare worker has been sentenced after a mother found bruises on the face of her 2-year-old daughter.

Samantha Ann Shamhart, 29, of Fruitland Park, was working at the Mini Milestones Daycare Academy in Oxford in 2022 when she was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a child.

After discovering the bruises, the mother contacted the daycare administrator demanding answers, which led to the discovery of a “disturbing video” captured that day, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Shamhart was seen on the video putting the child down for “nap time.” The child refused to lay down and Shamhart made several attempts to put the child in bed “with each effort increasing in the amount of force used to accomplish the task.” The child was injured when she hit her head on a bed frame. The administrator told deputies that Shamhart and another daycare employee had been in charge of 13 2-year-olds that day. An investigator from the Department of Children and Families also responded to the daycare and it was determined that at the time the child suffered the injury, she “simply wanted to be comforted,” the report said.

Last week in Sumter County Court, the Ohio native pleaded no contest in case. She has been placed on probation for three years.

