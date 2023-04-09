62.6 F
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Louise Thompsett, 85, of Summerfield, FL, died peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023. Louise was born in Clinton, KY, Nov. 17, 1937, and spent most of her adult life in Battle Creek, MI.

Louise is survived by her husband Percy of Summerfield, FL; son Michael Ludwick of Summerfield, FL; and step-daughter, Lezlie Chaffin of Bakersfield, CA.

She was very caring and compassionate and touched many lives as she volunteered for Hospice for 18 years. She also volunteered at Monroe and Advent hospitals for 20 years. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Her final resting place will be in Clinton, KY.

