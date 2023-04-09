Villager sentenced to jail time in theft of groceries from Publix

A Villager has been sentenced to jail time in the theft of groceries from Publix.

Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court to 60 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of theft. She was given credit for 27 days already served in jail.

Rossi was arrested Nov. 5 in the theft of more than $400 worth of groceries at Publix at La Plaza Grande. She paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card. She then walked back through the store and loaded “numerous amounts of alcohol beverages, raw and cooked meat, and a variety of food products” into her cart. She held up the receipt as she walked out of the store, in an attempt to make employees believe all of the items had been paid for, the report said. Three BIC lighters and a piece of raspberry cake, also stolen from the store, were found in her purse. She also had a crack pipe in her car.

Rossi has a series of previous arrests, including an arrest in September in connection with another theft case.