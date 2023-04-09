66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...

Villager sentenced to jail time in theft of groceries from Publix

By Staff Report
Tina Marie Rossi
Tina Marie Rossi

A Villager has been sentenced to jail time in the theft of groceries from Publix.

Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court to 60 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of theft. She was given credit for 27 days already served in jail.

Rossi was arrested Nov. 5 in the theft of more than $400 worth of groceries at Publix at La Plaza Grande.  She paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card. She then walked back through the store and loaded “numerous amounts of alcohol beverages, raw and cooked meat, and a variety of food products” into her cart. She held up the receipt as she walked out of the store, in an attempt to make employees believe all of the items had been paid for, the report said. Three BIC lighters and a piece of raspberry cake, also stolen from the store, were found in her purse. She also had a crack pipe in her car.

Rossi has a series of previous arrests, including an arrest in September in connection with another theft case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What specific New York criminal code did Trump violate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident asks exactly what law in New York did Trump supposedly violate?

Walking to pick up the mail is a good thing

A Village of Alhambra resident responds to a Village of St. Catherine resident who complained about the daily trip to pick up the mail.

Beware the Marxists

A Village of Rio Grande resident warns we must beware of the Marxists who want to destroy our free society. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart drivers need to recognize potential danger

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that golf cart drivers need to be aware of a potential danger they face.

Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed

A Village of Antrim Dells resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed.

Photos