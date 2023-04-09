62.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Walking to pick up the mail is a good thing

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having to walk a mile to get mail makes sense to me. The daily walks are refreshing exercise. Golf carts make it easy to get around, too.
We all could, should walk more just to get the exercise. Without a daily exercise routine, I’ll never get be as old as my independent living mother (who is 94). I hope everyone can.
If someone can’t do this simple routine, I’m sure a kind neighbor will do it for you.
Of course, that riding around The Villages is OK. It’s just much exercise.
Live, laugh, love.
Have a great day.

Terry Welcome
Village of Alhambra

