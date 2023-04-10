Bystanders help deputy subdue fleeing suspect at Publix in The Villages

A deputy with the help of bystanders captured a fleeing suspect at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Timothy Francis Byrne Jr., 46, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Suzuki passenger on Thursday afternoon near Lake Deaton Plaza when he was being pursued by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had the lights and siren activated on his squad car.

Byrne pulled to the front of the nearby Publix, jumped out of the car and headed for the entrance of the store, activating the automatic-opening front doors. The deputy ordered Byrne to stop, but Byrne told the deputy, “You are not a real cop.”

The deputy unholstered his taser and Byrne appeared to become compliant, telling the deputy, “I will get on the ground.” However, Byrne did not follow the deputy’s commands and refused to be handcuffed. Byrne, who was arrested in 2021 after making threats to a woman in her own home, was tasered twice and two bystanders assisted the deputy in taking Byrne to the ground. Even after he was handcuffed and placed in a hobble restraint device, Byrne continued to resist arrest. He was found to be in a possession of a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

He was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $27,000 bond.

In 2019, Byrne was arrested after violating a court order issued to protect a woman living in The Villages.