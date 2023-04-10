James Urban Knue

James Urban “Jim” Knue, beloved husband of Jean Grace Knue for 56 years, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, March 17th, 2023.

Jim was 85 years old. He was born on November 21st, 1937 to Leo and Irene (Long) Knue. Jim grew up in Lawrenceburg Indiana with his sister Mary Catherine and his brother John. He was a veteran of the Army Reserve and worked for many years in the restaurant industry, especially at LaRosa’s Pizzeria. Jim was a passionate card player and served for many years as the Springdale Senior Club President.

He is survived by his wife Jean Grace, his son Jamie Thomas and grandchildren Braeden Carl and Sophia Grace. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his godson Adam Legge. Jim’s daughter, Christy Ann, passed away in 2018.

At a future date, Jim’s ashes will be scattered to the ocean with those of his wife Jean.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The McKain Family Scholarship Fund:

The McKain Family Scholarship Fund

c/o Sue Clark

1516 Ritzmann Dr.

Greendale, IN 47025