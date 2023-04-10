John Collins

May 5, 1938 – March 31, 2023

We are saddened and shocked to announce the sudden passing of John Collins of The Villages, Florida.

John died at the age of 84. He is survived and missed by his loving wife, Mary.

The memory of John that we treasure will live on with his many nieces, nephews and extended family.

John was a kind and generous man and an important member of his community. John leaves a big gap in his family and his community, and will be sorely missed. John was a lover of animals, especially dogs. His canine friends were always wagging to visit him.

There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to our neighbors who were there for us on the morning of his passing. Also a heartfelt thank you to the Sumter County EMT, Firefighters, and hospital for doing everything they could.

John would love to be remembered by your random acts of kindness to make a positive difference in your community or a donation to your local ASPCA.