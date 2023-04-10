70.8 F
The Villages
Monday, April 10, 2023
Man allegedly uses breaker bar to bang up woman’s vehicle

By Staff Report
Jorge Miguel Fontanez Cosme
Jorge Miguel Fontanez Cosme

A man allegedly used a breaker bar to bang up a woman’s vehicle.

Residents of the Cypress Commons apartment complex in Wildwood called 911 after witnessing the incident Thursday evening, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witnesses said the attacker had dropped his wallet, complete with identification. They turned over the wallet to police.

The wallet was traced to 33-year-old Jose Miguel Fontanez Cosme, who resides in the apartment complex on Huey Street. Cosme does not speak English and an interpreter was needed for his interview by police at the scene.

Cosme said he had been walking with his nephew when the woman was driving recklessly and a high rate of speed in the vicinity. Cosme got into an argument with the woman and allegedly used the breaker bar to inflict an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to her black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. A Matco Breaker Bar was found in Cosme’s apartment.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

