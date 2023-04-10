PWAC approves plan to address sinkhole-ravaged pond in Fenney

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has approved a plan to address a sinkhole-ravaged pond in the Village of Fenney.

The pond, officially known as Basin B-10, has drawn numerous complaints from residents. It has been hit with 29 sinkholes in its six-year life.

“Over 50 percent of the time we have no water,” said Gail Kelly, who spoke out in March before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors about the poor condition of the pond.

She bought her home on Caruthers Path in 2021 for $989,000.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown on Monday reminded PWAC members of the history of the pond.

“Most recently, Basin B-10 has had multiple depressions and loss of water in late 2020 and 2021 with repairs completed each time. The latest breach was in September 2022 with multiple depressions. Within weeks of completing repairs, the basin had a total loss of water and has not held water since that date,” said Brown, who oversees District Property Management.

The idea is to build a berm to essentially wall off the section of the pond where the sinkholes have been occurring. Brown said it is the “most cost-effective way” to address the problem.

PWAC members agreed to award a contract to $91,200 to Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. for design, permitting and construction phase support of the berm.