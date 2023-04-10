Reply to Lon Barnaby on roundabouts

To the Editor:

Here is a reply to Lon Barnaby of the Village of Antrim Dells who wrote in about roundabouts.

Traffic, circles or roundabouts are generally used around the world, especially in Europe. Your version of the correct use of roundabout is totally incorrect. The right lane is to be used for the first exit or the straight through which would be the second exit. The left lane is to be used for that second exit third exit in the fourth exit that is in accordance with international law so please before you post letters to the editor check your facts. Thank you.

William Hayes

Village of Fenney