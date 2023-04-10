Villager in BMW arrested on DUI after crashing into golf carts at Brownwood

A Villager in a BMW was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into golf carts at Brownwood.

Andrea Lee Feeney, 67, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was arrested this past Wednesday as a result of the crash which occurred at The Villages Golf Cars on West Torch Lake Drive, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Bystanders called 911 after Feeney’s blue 2021 BMW sport utility vehicle strayed from her lane and struck three golf carts parked outside the golf cart retailer. She was still seated in the BMW when officers arrived at the scene. It appeared she had been drinking. She was transported to UF Health -The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room clinic at Brownwood for a medical evaluation.

Feeney admitted she had been drinking and said she had, “One sangria, two margaritas, I asked them to make them weak.”

She refused to provide a breath sample.

Feeney was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.