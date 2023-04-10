Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

To the Editor:

Why isn’t the waterfall working on the Historic Side of The Villages? It hasn’t been on for over a year. It keeps the water in that part of the lake circulating and it looks pretty from the golf cart path and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Come on Morse family, use the money from our amenity fees to get it working instead of spending it to beautify the newer areas you’re putting up. The Historic Side needs to be kept up as well. The Historic Side is the best section to live in. Get the waterfall flowing again!

Mary Scheib

Village of Silver Lake