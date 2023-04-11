Daniel J. Hall, 77, passed away Thursday, April 6th 2023. Danny to those that knew him well was a resident of the Duval Village for 15 years and is survived by his wife, Colleen Hall.

Dan grew up in West Allis, Wisconsin and after graduating high school in 1963 joined the United States Air Force. He worked various jobs before his love of God and Country brought him back to the service in 1972 when he joined the 128th Air Refueling Wing as an aircraft mechanic on the KC135 Stratotanker. Through multiple deployments, including Desert Storm and Desert Shield, Dan received many promotions and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in 1997. He retired in 2000, having honorably served the 128th for 28 years. Dan is a proud member of the American Legion Post 347.

In 2007, Dan married his long-time love, Colleen Johnson and shortly thereafter moved to The Villages. Dan had dreamt of retiring to sunny Florida where he enjoyed the warm weather and leisure lifestyle. Dan loved to golf and spend time with friends and visiting family. He enjoyed the simple things most and often reflected on his happiness while reading the paper on the lanai or before an afternoon nap floating in the pool. Dan and Colleen also loved to travel to Cancun or the north woods for vacation until they found their love for cruising with close friends.

Dan’s children and grandchildren are his pride and joy. He is survived by his three daughters Cynthia Hall, Christina (Craig) Watson and Catherine (Steve) Mettlach. Blessed with a blended family, he is also survived by son, Craig (Sarah) Johnson and daughter, Michele (Brian) Crom. Beloved Grandpa to Taylor and Alexis Johnson, Ethan and Brayden Crom, and Grayson Mettlach. Dan is now reunited with his youngest grandson, Joshua Mettlach.

Dan is further survived by his sister, Barbara Hildreth and his nieces and nephews. Loved for his sense of humor and great storytelling, Dan will be missed by his many friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Dan’s favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Service arrangements pending.