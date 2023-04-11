75.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...

Duke Energy transformer transport will disrupt traffic on Sunday  

By Staff Report

Duke Energy will transport a new transformer from the Wildwood Operations Center at 4306 E. County Road 462 to the Southern Oaks Substation at 6345 Albatross Ave. in The Villages on Sunday, April 16, from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

Residents, motorists and pedestrians should expect to see large equipment being transported along with escort vehicles. Drivers should plan for intermittent road closures along the route during transportation of the transformer. Motorists are urged to use caution in these areas for their safety and that of the workers. Motorists should allow extra travel time. Another recent transport was very disruptive to local traffic.

Duke Energy Florida is in the process of expanding the Southern Oaks Substation located on Duke Energy property in Wildwood, Fla. This substation project, along with associated transmission line work, is designed to help meet the increasing demand for electricity in Sumter County. 

Due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, work could be delayed.

For customer questions about the project, contact Duke Energy at (877) 840-0101 or [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

A Village of Silver Lake resident would like to know why the waterfall is not working. She has her suspicions.

Broken seal on third window in less than three years

A resident describes problems with windows at a home that was less than three years old. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reply to Lon Barnaby on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter about roundabouts.

What specific New York criminal code did Trump violate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident asks exactly what law in New York did Trump supposedly violate?

Walking to pick up the mail is a good thing

A Village of Alhambra resident responds to a Village of St. Catherine resident who complained about the daily trip to pick up the mail.

Photos