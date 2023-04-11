Duke Energy transformer transport will disrupt traffic on Sunday  

Duke Energy will transport a new transformer from the Wildwood Operations Center at 4306 E. County Road 462 to the Southern Oaks Substation at 6345 Albatross Ave. in The Villages on Sunday, April 16, from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents, motorists and pedestrians should expect to see large equipment being transported along with escort vehicles. Drivers should plan for intermittent road closures along the route during transportation of the transformer. Motorists are urged to use caution in these areas for their safety and that of the workers. Motorists should allow extra travel time. Another recent transport was very disruptive to local traffic.

Duke Energy Florida is in the process of expanding the Southern Oaks Substation located on Duke Energy property in Wildwood, Fla. This substation project, along with associated transmission line work, is designed to help meet the increasing demand for electricity in Sumter County.

Due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, work could be delayed.

For customer questions about the project, contact Duke Energy at (877) 840-0101 or [email protected]