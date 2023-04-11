John Peter Linn, 83, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2023. He was the loving husband of Margo Peck Linn and they were married 24 years.

John was born in Syracuse, New York the son of the late Floyd and Lena Lanning Linn. John attended Liverpool High School and graduated preparatory school at the Manlius Military Academy. He received a full football scholarship from the University of Virginia where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. After graduating John was employed by and later became co-owner of Norton Star Dental Company. He was interested in aviation, received his pilot’s license and flew for pleasure for many years. Besides being an avid skier and racquetball player, John’s true love was sailing, sailing over 50,000 miles! For nine years John and Margo cruised “Blue Water” and for pleasure through the Thousand Islands, Bahamas, Cuba, Panama, the entire West coast of South America and East coast of Central America.

John is survived by his wife Margo Peck Linn and children Laurie (Bill Gage) of Ithaca, NY, Douglas (Linda) and Karen French (Mathew) both of Marcellus, NY, stepsons Christopher Juall (Tessa) of Sarasota, Fl, Matthew Juall (Sarah) of Winter Park, FL and stepdaughter Bradlee Roffers (Chad) of Dripping Springs, TX, his sister Deborah Linn Burrows of Liverpool, NY. And 16 grandchildren. John was predeceased by his first wife Pamela Coss Linn.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, April16, 2023 from 3:00-5:00PM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com. There will be a Celebration of Life service to be held Sunday, July 9th, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main St., Marcellus, NY. 13108

Donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Travares, FL., 32778 (888)-411-5472.