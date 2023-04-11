77.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Man with brass knuckles and fentanyl arrested at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Michael Andrew Collado
A man with brass knuckles and fentanyl was arrested at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

An asset protection specialist at the store contacted police at about 4 p.m. Monday after noticing suspicious behavior by 32-year-old Michael Andrew Collado, who is homeless, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Collado, who was arrested last year at Kohl’s in Lady Lake and in 2018 at Save-A-Lot in Wildwood, was stopped by an officer on the sidewalk outside Home Depot. A search of his backpack turned up several syringes with the residue of methamphetamine, a small bag that contained .1 grams of fentanyl and a pair of brass knuckles.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a concealed weapon, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

