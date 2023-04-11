Michael Jerome Yanachik

68 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
By Staff Report
Michael “Mike” Jerome Yanachik, 73, returned to his heavenly home on April 4, 2023. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God and Jesus supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Mike was the first born January 28, 1950 of twin boys in Detroit, MI to the late Eugene and Virginia (Bozek) Yanachik. Mike and his twin brother, Dennis, were lifelong friends. He was immersed in the Catholic community that would be his lifelong support from an early age being enrolled in elementary school at St Josephat Church in Detroit, MI and graduating from Detroit Catholic High School located by Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Mike considered going into the seiminary but “decided he liked girls too much”. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in industrial management and supported the school ever since. Mike retired in 2008 from General Motors (GM) after working in automotive aftermarket sales for 38 years at the only company he worked for after graduating college. Mike was a church usher and active in the Knights of Columbus after retiring to the Villages, FL.

Mike was blessed with a loving family. He married Shirley Anne Winchester on September 9, 1972 in Detroit, MI. Their two sons, Keith and Mark, were born in western Pennsylvania and were raised with a strong emphasis on education, religion, sports participation, and music.

Mike is survived by his wife Shirley; his sons Keith and his wife Cindy, and Mark and his wife Melissa; his grandchildren Sophie, Jack, Alec, Matthew, and Jonathan; and his in-laws Dana, Jeanne and her husband Rocky, and Dianne and her husband Ken. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Funeral services will be 11:00am April 21, 2023 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Lazarus Medical Clinic in Wildwood, FL.

