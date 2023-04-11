Officials blame gate strikes on bad drivers and contend additional lights won’t help

Officials are blaming gate strikes on bad drivers in The Villages and contend additional lighting won’t help.

Supervisor Dan Ruehl, representing Community Development District 9 at Monday’s meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, attempted to make the case for a test of additional lighting to improve the visibility of gates.

There are an average of 134 gate strikes per month in The Villages. The offender knocking down the gate is billed $250.

Ruehl suggested that additional lighting could cut down on the number of gate strikes and improve safety. He said testing lights at a gate could provide answers as to whether lighting could help.

His suggestion was quickly dismissed by District Manager Kenny Blocker and Ruehl’s fellow PWAC members.

“The driver behind the wheel is the problem. They are impatient, they were speeding and hit the gate,” Blocker said.

He pointed to a recent report that found that gate strikes primarily happen during daylight hours, during periods of high traffic and the number one factor is speed and failure to brake.

PWAC member Jon Roudabush, a resident of the Village of Fenney who serves as chairman of the Community Development District 12 board, agreed with Blocker’s assessment of the situation.

“It’s not the gates. It’s the driver, 100 percent,” Roudabush said.

Ruehl attempted to push forward with his suggestion.

“Doing nothing is not going to improve the situation,” Ruehl said. “If lights on gates don’t work in the daytime, why do they use them at the railroad crossings?”

However, Ruehl’s suggestion failed to gain any traction.

“Everybody knows the gates are there if you have lived here 30 days. The problem is two people trying to get through the gate when it goes up. You can’t fix stupid. Throwing money at it isn’t going to solve the problem,” said PWAC member Steve Bova, a supervisor in Community Development District 10.

