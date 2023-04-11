Rotary to host Langley dental bus which provides care for veterans

Rotary Club of The Villages Evening will be hosting a special open house for the new Langley Health Services Dental Bus from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Villagers are invited to see the dental bus that was designed just for Langley Health Services. Langley is a federally qualified community health center for anyone but their main mission is serving low income on a sliding fee scale.

Villages Evening Rotary was one of the funding groups of the original Langley Health Services Dental Bus. The refurbished dental bus that provided dental services for hundreds of low income persons in Marion and Sumter counties starting in 2016. In 2018, Evening Rotary also began a collaboration with the Sunshine Veterans Fund, the Morning Villages Rotary Club and Summer Glenn Veteran Club that focuses on low-income veterans in Citrus, Sumter and Marion counties. To date more than 400 grants have helped low income veterans in the three counties receive dental services at the bus and three other locations. Various groups have since contributed to the fund.

“We hope the open house will raise awareness of the dental program and the need, so word can be spread to low income veterans that may need this dental service,” said Dusty Rhodes, Village of Sunset Pointe, Rotarian and member of Lake & Sumter Military Officers of America Association. “MOAA has contributed to this fund because of the need it meets with our veterans.”

Paul Quinn, Langley’s director of radiology, said the dental bus is the single most important project he’s worked on.

“Finding free dental care is a nightmare. The collaboration with Evening Rotary has been a big help for reaching an underserved population. Because of Smiles for Veterans, the veteran has a co-pay of only $5 each visit. Our first year we saw a lot of extractions and that left the veteran with a need for dentures,” Quinn said.

Rotarian Jim Bodenner of the Village of Tierra del Sol South added “dentures was a big challenge because of the cost. We worked together on it and currently the veteran can get dentures with an $800 co-pay on payments with LHS and a grant of $800.”

The challenge for the Smiles for Veterans fund is keeping pace with the demand.

“I was embarrassed by my teeth and it was hard to chew at times. I’m grateful they helped me get my smile back,” said one veteran. Another gave testimony to how LHS Smiles for Veterans gave him his life back. “Cancer treatments killed my teeth. I didn’t qualify for VA dental care. I contacted Paul and the dentist knew just what I needed. It took some time but I am so grateful.”

There are 18 veterans that have been helped with the denture part of the program.

Club President, Sue Bodenner of Village of Tierra del Sol South, is excited that the Langley Dental Bus will be available for Villagers to see and learn about the Smiles for Veterans program. Another program that the Evening Rotary Club initiated with Langley is Bridge the Gap, diagnostic services for the uninsured clients of Lazarus Free Health in Wildwood.