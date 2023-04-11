The Villages Softball Division 3 inducts 2023 Hall of Famers

Softball seasons come and go, but the legacy of the players and managers lives on.

That was in evidence Monday during The Villages Softball Division 3 Hall of Fame inductions for the Class of 2023. It was held at the Everglades Softball Complex.

Thirteen members were inducted in the inaugural Hall of Fame ceremony for Division 3 before the championship game, where the Buccaneers beat the Packers.

The Hall of Famers are: Chuck Bowman, Wally Dias, Tom DiSalvo, Wayne Grunewald, Jim Holloway, Carlos Lopez, Ron Lottes, Lindsay Lowe, Tom McGann, Ed Moriarity, Ron Nikstad, Mariano Ramos and Pat Rice.

“This is an absolutely great moment,” said Wayne Grunewald, one of the league’s best hitters. He hit .776 this past season and has nearly 1,400 hits in his D-3 career.

For these players, however, playing softball is a lot more than statistics.

“It’s so much fun to be with the guys and play on a team throughout the season,” Grunewald said. “During my career, I bet I’ve played with about 300 people. It’s a wonderful way to make new friends.”

Ron Lottes agreed.

“It’s about teamwork and working together,” he said. “The recognition of being in the Hall of Fame is great. I’m damn proud of it.”

So is Jim Holloway, a veteran of 23 seasons in D-3.

“I love it,” he said. “I got the call and said: ‘Oh my gosh, is this for real.’ There’s nothing like playing on a team and being together for a season. The best feeling is when a team melds together and you start winning.

“But even if you don’t win, it’s a great experience. In Division 3, we’re all competitive but we’re all friends. That’s what makes it special.”

Below are edited career summations – provided by Division 3 — for those inducted:

Chuck Bowman

Always playing with a fierce competitiveness and blessed with a very strong and accurate arm, Chuck’s been a top hitter for nearly 2 decades. He has over 1,500 hits, 330 extra base hits and nearly 1,100 runs batted in (making him the all-time leader) with a life time batting average of .588 at the time of his induction.

Wally Dias

Playing from 2004 to 2017, he was one of the best pitchers in D-3 history, Wally managed the Chiefs for 13 years amassing 251 wins and had the best winning percentage (.611) of any manager at the time of his induction. His biggest service to the league was as president. He negotiated with the Recreation Department and obtained the rights for the league to run their own level of play and write their own rules within the Recreation Department guidelines.

Tom DiSalvo

As a manager, Tom amassed 33 seasons, 379 wins and a .582 winning percentage managing the Falcons. In addition, he has the most tournament wins with 5 and accomplished the rare feat of winning both the regular season and the tournaments in the same season (Fall 2018 and Summer 2014); the only manager to accomplish it twice at the time of his induction. Short in stature, long on knowledge Tom has continued as a long-time assistant manager helping several managers and numerous players.

Wayne Grunewald

The accomplishments of Wayne (both on and off the field) are numerous. Starting in the fall of 2009 and playing in nearly every season since, the statistics are just the start for this quiet and humble man. At the time of his induction, and still at the top of his game, he has amassed nearly 1,400 hits; over 150 extra base hits, as well as 600 Runs Batted In. He also owns a near .590 lifetime batting average, with 2 regular season batting titles. Beyond his D-3 accomplishments, Wayne facilitated leadership in the RBL (Restricted Bat League) & Neighborhood Division 3 (as longtime Commissioner of N-3) leagues as well and his leadership in the Honor Flight program (for Veterans) goes beyond any level of play.

Jim Holloway

As both a player and manager Jim compiled exceptional numbers over 37 seasons as a player and 28 seasons as the manager of the Cowboys. Jim, at the time of his induction, had 305 wins and a .574 winning percentage. In addition, to a lifetime batting average of .573, he had 1,300+ hits, including 215 extra base hits, of which 92 were triples.

Carlos Lopez

Starting in 2004 as a shortstop, Carlos soon became a pitcher. He has managed since 2007 and has over 400 wins in over 40 seasons. Also, at the time of his induction, he has over 3,200 plate appearances (second all time) with over 1,300 hits and driving in nearly 1,200 runs. Carlos served on the board of directors in the early years of the league helping shape what it is today.

Ron Lottes

A player from 2003 to 2005, Ron served the league as one of the original board members who was active in writing the rules that guide us today. He has managed for 33 seasons with more than 340 wins at the time of his induction. When the league went to computerized scoring, it was Ron who donated the funds to purchase the computers. Beloved, respected and always one to share a laugh, Ron is a hallmark of D-3.

Lindsay Lowe

Starting out as an outfielder, Lindsay soon became a premier pitcher in D-3. Beginning in 2005, he has become not only one of the best pitchers but a hitter with over 1,500 career hits and 270 extra base hits and over 1,000 runs batted in, with one of the top lifetime batting averages well over .600.

Tom McGann

Tom could hit, throw and run and possessed a flame thrower of an arm. A fierce competitor, but soft hearted guy, he took pride in being a guy teammates (and opponents) could go to for assistance. With nearly 2 decades of play at the time of his induction, Tom has over 1,100 hits with more than 900 Runs Batted In. He has over 275 extra base hits and a career batting average north of .630. He hit over .600 in this season at nearly 80 years old.

Ed Moriarity

Ed is considered to be among the best shortstops (if not the best) to have played in D-3. Fundamentally sound on defense, a great teammate and owns a batting average of over .600, with over 1,700 hits which include well over 100 Home Runs. He ranks at the top in all-time.

Ron Nikstad

From his start in D-3 in 2013, Ron has always been a top player, top draft pick and an exceptional leader who teammates said made them better players. A longtime board member and umpire too, Ron’s accomplishments are numerous. At the time of his induction he has over 1,200 hits, 200 doubles and nearly 100 home runs to go with over 700 Runs Batted In.

Mariano Ramos

In the winter 2023 season, Mariano became the first D-3 player to eclipse the 2,000 hit mark and is number one in all-time hits in D-3 at the time of his induction. He statistics always stood out in individual seasons as well as all-time. Mariano had more than 540 extra base hits, a lifetime batting average over .600, with over 900 runs scored, 330 doubles, over 100 triples and using his exceptional speed to amass more than 100 home runs.

Pat Rice

Pat is has been among the best power hitters in D-3 throughout his career. He started in 2007 and has more than 1,300 hits, including over 340 extra base hits while maintaining a lifetime batting average over .640. A feared hitter, he gathered walks at counts far beyond anyone else, over 300. Pat batted over .800 in several seasons, which few have ever done. Pat hit 34 balls over the fence home runs through 2022.