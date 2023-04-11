Too many moviegoers being herded into Old Mill Playhouse

To the Editor:

With all the foresight the Morse family has had into building this mecca of The Villages, what has happened to our movie theaters?

One theater is not sufficient for the 130,000+ people we now have, plus visiting outsiders. What in the world are they doing with the beautiful Brownwood theater? Speculation that there aren’t enough good movies out or too much money cost to reopen? Whatever, the Lake Sumter theater cannot hold any more saturation of moviegoers. What is going on?

Marilyn Mays

Bridgeport at Lake Sumter