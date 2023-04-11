To the Editor:

Now that China, Russia and some other foreign entities do not want to accept our dollars, it might be time to revisit the protectionism theory. If we cease to depend on those countries for our goods and energy, they might want to reconsider their proposed policy of making their money the basis for trading. Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American. We certainly have enough natural resources and manpower to replace the goods that we are going into debt to buy from China and OPEC. Wake up, America!

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp