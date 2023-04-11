77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...

Trump was on the right path

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Now that China, Russia and some other foreign entities do not want to accept our dollars, it might be time to revisit the protectionism theory. If we cease to depend on those countries for our goods and energy, they might want to reconsider their proposed policy of making their money the basis for trading. Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American. We certainly have enough natural resources and manpower to replace the goods that we are going into debt to buy from China and OPEC. Wake up, America!

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Yield verses merge

A Village of Duval resident wants to clarify the idea of yielding vs. merging. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many moviegoers being herded into Old Mill Playhouse

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the future of movie theaters in The Villages.

Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

A Village of Silver Lake resident would like to know why the waterfall is not working. She has her suspicions.

Broken seal on third window in less than three years

A resident describes problems with windows at a home that was less than three years old. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reply to Lon Barnaby on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter about roundabouts.

Photos