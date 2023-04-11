Wawa manager calls police after homeless man hides in restroom

A Wawa manager called police after a homeless man hid in the restroom.

Derek Luke Marzlock, 47, was seated at a table at about 9 p.m. Monday outside the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a manager called police after telling Marzlock he was not welcome at the gas station and convenience store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Marzlock repeatedly visited the Wawa although he had been told many times he was not welcome. An officer arrived at Wawa and advised the native New Yorker he could not return to Wawa.

The female manager called police after Marzlock returned and hid in the men’s room.

An officer arrived on the scene and found Marzlock hiding in the men’s room.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. He released on his own recognizance.