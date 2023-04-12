73 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Alligator Looking For Love In A Different Retention Pond

By Staff Report

It’s courting season, so it’s no surprise this alligator decided to look for love in a new retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

