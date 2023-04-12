Beatrice “Bea” Schulmeister-MacNair

Beatrice Elizabeth “Bea” (Wiseman) Schulmeister-MacNair, 78, formerly of Alton, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in The Villages, FL. Bea was born June 16, 1944 and is survived by her devoted husband, Covington “C.C.” MacNair, two daughters, Julie (Trent) Russell of Eldon, MO, Mia (Scott) Woods of Alton, IL, one son, Steven E. (Lisa) McGaughey, and two stepdaughters, “Janie” Schulmeister and “Jodie” (Larry Newquist) Schulmeister of Godfrey, IL. She is also survived by her sister, Glenda (Wiseman) Armstrong of Godfrey, IL, eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and loved being grandma and Aunt “B.B.” Her family and friends meant the world to her. She and C.C. enjoyed their church, Village of Faith Church in The Villages, FL and doing fulfilling activities together with their neighbors. Her friends and family will gather to say goodbyes to her at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023. She will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL following a private graveside service.