Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge shut down after hit by car

By Staff Report

The Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge over State Road 44 at Lake Deaton Plaza has been shut down after being hit by a car.

The bridge will be closed until further notice awaiting an inspection by the Florida Department of Transportation to determine the structural integrity of the bridge, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The entrance to the Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge was blocked off early Wednesday morning.

Brad Darsow of the Village of Hawkins was planning to drive over the Chitty Chatty bridge to Havana Country Club to play golf. He is part of the St. Catherine’s Men’s group of about 28 golfers. Most of them were heading for the bridge, too. He tried to call them.

Villager Brad Darsow was heading to tee off when he discovered the Chitty Chatty bridge had been closed.

The next best option for golf carts is to travel over the Brownwood Bridge.

Vehicle traffic on State Road 44 will not be impacted and will not see any delays due to the closure. 

The Chitty Chatty bridge opened in 2020.

The Chitty Chatty bridge is owned by Community Development District 13.

