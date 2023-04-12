Driver of Cadillac arrested after methamphetamine found in plastic bottle on floorboard

A driver of a Cadillac was arrested after methamphetamine was found in a plastic bottle on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Jonathan Dwight Kirkland, 31, of Leesburg, was driving the white Cadillac at about 8 p.m. Sunday traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Dollar General store parking lot.

A K-9 alerted on the Cadillac, indicating the likely presence of drugs in the car. A white plastic bottle was found on the floorboard. It contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kirkland was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with violating his previous probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.