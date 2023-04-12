Dry conditions mean residents must guard against potential wildfires

With Sumter County listed in moderate danger for wildfires, it’s important that residents practice caution to prevent uncontrolled fires.

While permissible, burning yard waste is one of the leading causes of wildfires in Florida and should be done cautiously. Burning yard waste is any vegetative debris such as brush, leaves, tree limbs and palm fronds collected from basic yard maintenance. Burning household garbage is also illegal. This includes paper products, treated lumber, plastics, rubber, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers. Remember that if your fire does escape to adjoining properties, you could be held liable for damage to those adjoining properties.

“The condition of vegetation, temperature, humidity and wind all play a role in the dangers of wildfire spread,” said Fire Chief Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire & EMS. “Awareness of these conditions, combined with some discretion about surroundings, are useful considerations when being responsible about outdoor burning.”