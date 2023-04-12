74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...

Dry conditions mean residents must guard against potential wildfires

By Villages-News Editorial

With Sumter County listed in moderate danger for wildfires, it’s important that residents practice caution to prevent uncontrolled fires.

While permissible, burning yard waste is one of the leading causes of wildfires in Florida and should be done cautiously. Burning yard waste is any vegetative debris such as brush, leaves, tree limbs and palm fronds collected from basic yard maintenance. Burning household garbage is also illegal. This includes paper products, treated lumber, plastics, rubber, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers. Remember that if your fire does escape to adjoining properties, you could be held liable for damage to those adjoining properties.

“The condition of vegetation, temperature, humidity and wind all play a role in the dangers of wildfire spread,” said Fire Chief Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire & EMS. “Awareness of these conditions, combined with some discretion about surroundings, are useful considerations when being responsible about outdoor burning.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump was on the right path

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says that President Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American.

Yield verses merge

A Village of Duval resident wants to clarify the idea of yielding vs. merging. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many moviegoers being herded into Old Mill Playhouse

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the future of movie theaters in The Villages.

Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

A Village of Silver Lake resident would like to know why the waterfall is not working. She has her suspicions.

Broken seal on third window in less than three years

A resident describes problems with windows at a home that was less than three years old. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos