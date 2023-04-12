75.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
EMS crew’s struggle with combative patient leads to arrest of her husband

By Staff Report
Rowland Long
A husband was arrested after an emergency crew from The Villages Public Safety Department called law enforcement when his wife became combative at a home in The Villages.

The EMS crew was called at about 8 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1500 block of Gayle Mill Drive in the Village of Mallory Square. The woman the crew had been called to treat became “combative,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While a deputy was speaking with family members, he identified 67-year-old Rowland Long as the woman’s husband. The deputy ran Long’s name through a computer and discovered that Long was wanted on a Walton County warrant charging him with passing a worthless check.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,467 bond.

