FHP investigating crash that forced closure of Chitty Chatty bridge

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Wednesday morning that the forced the closure of the Chitty Chatty golf cart bridge over State Road 44.

Many residents were caught off guard by the sudden closure of the bridge.

Brad Darsow of the Village of Hawkins was planning to drive over the Chitty Chatty bridge to Havana Country Club to play golf. He is part of the St. Catherine’s men’s group of about 28 golfers. Most of them were heading for the bridge, too. When he reached the Chitty Chatty bridge prior to sunrise, he quickly began calling his fellow golfers in an attempt to reroute them to their next best option, the Brownwood Bridge.

The bridge was inspected by the Florida Department of Transportation and reopened for traffic.

A spokesman for FHP indicated the accident report is not yet complete. Early reports indicated a car ran into the bridge.

The Chitty Chatty bridge opened in 2020.

The Chitty Chatty bridge is owned by Community Development District 13.